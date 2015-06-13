KARACHI: While reacting to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif remarks that a strike call is given in Karachi even if a fly dies, MQM chief Altaf Hussain has called for an apology from the premier saying the remarks were tantamount to rubbing with salt the wounds of those who have lost their loved ones.

In a late night address to his workers by telephone, he said that “I am not opposed to Nawaz but he should be careful in choosing words.”

Earlier, the prime minister had said a protest strike is called in Karachi 'even when a fly dies', asking Governor Sindh Dr Ishratul Ibad to play his role to bring down such strikes.

Altaf said that he would have resigned had he been the governor over the prime minister’s remarks He sarcastically said that the governor has no idea whether or not his name was on the exit control list.

At the same time, Altaf said that they were trying to find out the persons, who had complained to the prime minister, to take them to task.