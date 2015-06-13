WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS - The United States and the United Nations Friday voiced concern over Pakistan’s decision to close down the offices of Save the Children, asserting that they have been working closely with the international charity.

“We are concerned about Pakistan’s crackdown on international charitable organisations and other NGOs,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby said, “Save the Children is one of many such organisations that has long operated with transparency and in close coordination with the Government of Pakistan. Save the Children has worked in Pakistan for more than 35 years, carrying out programmes in health, education, and food security that reach more than four million children and their families.

“We share the Government of Pakistan’s goal of promoting a secure, economically vibrant, democratic Pakistan. Much of our support for that goal involves channeling financial support through international non-governmental organisations (INGOs), who work as our implementing partners in a variety of sectors. Recently, several of these partners have reported increasing difficulty doing business in Pakistan. This has had a significant negative impact on international partner efforts to support Government of Pakistan priorities. “Pakistan’s international development partners respect the Government of Pakistan’s need for full transparency from INGOs involving their activities within the country. We also agree INGOs must operate within a relevant legal and regulatory framework. For that reason, we urge the Government of Pakistan to standardise and streamline a transparent process that will allow INGOs, including Save the Children, to work legally in Pakistan.

“INGOs are an important part of the international development community’s effort to support the Government of Pakistan in facilitating effective and meaningful development, governance, and humanitarian assistance to benefit the people of Pakistan.”

On its part, a United Nations spokesman expressed regrets at the action taken by the Pakistan government. “We regret the action taken against Save the Children,” the Secretary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters at the regular noon briefing in response to a question.

He said the United Nations was concerned over the impact the decision would have on children and the vulnerable.