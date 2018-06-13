Share:

SADIQABAD:- The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always ensured effective steps for bringing an end to public woes. Public service is a must for success in politics.

These views were expressed by PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood during a media talk here the other day. He said that those who had added to the problems of the masses would not to be able to succeed in the upcoming elections. “The PML-N government did not provide relief to public during its five-year tenure,” he said, adding that farmers had been unemployed due to five-month canal water blockage. He termed the prolonged blockage of canal water a conspiracy against farmers of the remote areas. He expressed hopefulness that the caretaker government would conduct transparent elections.

Other PPP leaders were present on the occasion.