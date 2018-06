Share:

QUETTA:- An 11-member interim Balochistan cabinet took oath on Tuesday. Governor Muhammad Achakzai administered the oath at a ceremony held at Governor House. Malik Inayat, Nasarullah Khiljee, Farzana Baloch, Naveed Kalmati, Hafiz Khaleel Ahmedm, Manzoor Hussain and Imam Bakhsh were sworn in. Abdul Salam Khan, Agha Umer Bangulza, Khurram Shehzad and Faizullah Kakar also took oath to become part of the caretaker government of the province.–INP