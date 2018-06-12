Share:

Islamabad-As many as 178 officials of Islamabad Police have been promoted to the next ranks following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The promotional committees were headed by DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti and SSP Headquarter Muhammad Hassan Iqbal. A ceremony to pin the badges to these police officers was held at Police Line Headquarters. Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Dr Sultan Azam Temuri along with other officers pinned the badges to the promoted officers. Those who have been elevated to the rank of Inspector include Muhammad Khan, Falak Naz Khan, Muhammad Afzal, Safdar Abbas, Muhammad Hayat, Haq Nawaz, Muhkhtar Hussain and Ghulam Murtza.

Officials promoted from Assistant Sub-Inspector to Sub-Inspector include Mudassar Shah, Muhammad Asif, Khalid Iqbal, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Sharif, Akhtar Husain, Saleem Akhtar, Mushtaq Hussain, Muhammad Nisar, Ghulam Rasool, Zafar Iqbal, Allah Rakha, Anwar-ul-Haq, Abdul Hameed, Zafeer Gul, Najeeb-ur-Rehman, M Shafique and Ghulam Rasool. Officials promoted from Head Constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector included Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Ashraf, Abid Saleem, Sadheer Khan, Muhammad Iqbal, Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Sabbir, Muhammad Raiz, Muhammad Ilyas, Fazal-el-Whaeed, Ansar Mehmood, Ayyaz Medhi, Ghulam Abbas, Asif Ali, Arshad Pervez, Kamran Ishaq, Iqra Larib, Nasreen Abbasi, Asia Yaseen, Nasir Mehmood, Faryad Ali, Rashid Younas, Hafiz Akhtar Hussain, Raiq Shah, Muhammad Zaman, Zafar Iqbal. Furthermore, 124 constables were also promoted to the rank of head constable. IGP Islamabad said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection to the lives and property of citizens.