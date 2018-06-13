Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered all institutions of the country to cooperate with Federal Investigation Agency in the Asghar Khan case, directing FIA Director General Bashir Memon to continue with the post till conclusion of the investigation.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while hearing a petition for implementation of 2012 judgment in the Asghar Khan case at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench.

“We direct all the state institutions, especially the ministry of defence, to fully cooperate with the FIA in this case,” CJP Nisar passed the order.

Following the court order, Javed Hashmi, Ghulam Mustafa Khar, Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Syeda Abida Hussain, former ISI chief Asad Durrani and others appeared before the bench.

FIA DG Bashir Ahmad Memon told the court that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Gen (r) Aslam Beg, Lt-Gen (r) Asad Durrani, Abida Hussain, Farid Paracha, Mustafa Khar and Altaf Qureshi had recorded their statement to the agency in the case. The CJP said: “Everyone summoned by the FIA is required to appear before it to record his statement.”

During the proceedings, the CJP, while addressing Javed Hashmi, reminded him of his old statement that the chief justice could not win an election even if he contested from his native area (Bhati Gate). The CJP said he was not supposed to contest election, but to protect the Constitution. Javed Hashmi said he respected him from the core of his heart and pleaded that he underwent jail for six years during the military rule of Pervez Musharraf.

“Musharraf had to release me as nothing was established against me,” said Javed Hashmi. However, he complained the top court gave him protection despite the fact that he violated the Constitution twice. Hashmi said the Supreme Court had also done the same before. He pointed out that the politicians were being pressurised and the election process was being sabotaged.

The CJP observed the court just removed hurdles in the way of Musharraf to come back to the country and now it was up to him to come and face the law. Justice Nisar said he also advised Musharraf to prove his innocence rather than making statements abroad.

A lawyer, Yousaf Memon, appeared before the bench to explain his position. He said he was served a notice after which he appeared before the court. However, Javed Hashmi objected to his appearance, saying Yousaf Memon was hidden by the FIA for six years and now he was brought back to the court suddenly. Hashmi also questioned the impartiality of the FIA and demanded free and fair investigation in the present situation.

The chief Justice asked Yousaf Memon why he had appeared. He replied he was issued a court notice for appearance before the court. The CJP directed him to leave the rostrum. The FIA DG said the politicians were paid through Yousaf Memon. He said the amounts were distributed among the politicians in 1990 elections. Haider Ali, Afaq and Hamid Saeed had also given confessional statements.

Mustafa Khar also appeared before the bench and said only politicians were humiliated and stigmatised in the country again and again. And it was not clear who was anti-state and who was not.

The chief justice dispelled the impression that the court was pressurising or targeting anyone. “If you are clean, then there is no worry,” the CJP remarked.

Mir Hasil Bizenjo said he had nothing to do with the Asghar Khan case. The CJP, however, made it clear that nobody was being harassed and there would be no injustice to anyone. Hafiz Abdur Rehman Ansari represented Jamaat-e-Islami and urged the court to end agencies’ role in politics. The CJP remarked they would summon even a general if found violating the law of the land.

“The politicians should make themselves stronger than the agencies,” the CJP remarked. The top judge made it clear that no delay would be tolerated in implementation of the Asghar Khan case and assured the FIA DG of removing all hurdles in the way of investigation.

Another respondent said their repute was being damaged due to reports in the media. The chief justice advised him to go to Pemra for the redress of his grievances.