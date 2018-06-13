Share:

RAWALPINDI - Nomination papers of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed were accepted by the returning officer on Tuesday to contest general election on NA-60 and NA-62 Rawalpindi seats.

The returning officer (RO) approved the nomination papers of Rashid, who is also backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

On the other hand, PTI candidate for NA-59 (Rawalpindi) and NA-63 (Taxila) Ghulam Sarwar Khan along with other party men visited the residence of Imran Javed Raja, the son of ex-chairman Union Council Tarahya Javed Raja (late) in Ali Town and invited him to join the PTI. After the meeting, Javed Raja along with his supporters announced to join the PTI.

Ghulam Sarwar said that the PTI was the only party which could put the country on track to development and to resolve the public problems. He said he has started his electioneering campaign and was visiting door to door to woo public support to win 2018 elections. He said that he would face former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in two constituencies and claimed to defeat him with big a margin. Javed Raja, who had also contested local bodies’ elections from UC Tarahiya for the slot of chairman but lost the battle, pledged his full support to the PTI.