KARACHI-Daughter of former Prime Minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto, Assefa Bhutto, did not get ticket from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to contest the upcoming elections.

According to the sources, Assefa Bhutto can be a candidate if PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto emerges victorious on more than one seat.

It is to be mentioned here that Assefa had obtained nomination papers from NA-202.