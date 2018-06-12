Share:

STOCKHOLM:- Swedish superstar DJ Avicii has been buried in a private ceremony with just his family and close friends present, his agent said Tuesday. The musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, “was buried Friday at the Skogskyrkogarden cemetery in Stockholm”, Ebba Lindqvist told AFP. “Only his family and closest friends were present.” Avicii was found dead on April 20 in Muscat, the capital of the Gulf sultanate Oman, where he had been on holiday with friends. In an open letter published several days after his death, his family said he “wanted peace” and “could not go on any longer”.