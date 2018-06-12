Share:

BRUSSELS-A powerful brace from Romelu Lukaku and a glittering performance from Eden Hazard saw Belgium beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Brussels in their final World Cup warm up on Monday.

But Belgium fans will have watched in horror as Hazard, showing great form lately, limped off in the 70th minute.

His teammates later dispelled any fears of lasting damage to the diminutive Chelsea forward. "I'm not too worried about Eden, he's a tough guy. He gets kicked all the time, but soon gets over it," said Lukaku after the game. Coach Roberto Martinez's multi-talented Red Devils were just too much for Costa Rica , who opened brightly and even took the lead through Brian Ruiz with a slick finish after some early pressure from the visitors.

But the side that beat Egypt 3-0 last week, with a world-class Hazard pulling the strings, was 2-1 up by half-time thanks to finishes from Dries Mertens and Lukaku. The giant Manchester United target man got his second with a powerful header after running into space with great speed.

He then set up strike partner Michy Batshuayi for the fourth and the pair did a little dance to celebrate. Belgium's Group G rivals from the World Cup will have been warned, with unpleasant viewing for England, Panama and Tunisia.

Dries Martens, who also got on the scoresheet, tapping in Hazard's deflected shot, added: "Eden? We'll see, he's strong, I reckon he'll be okay."

And coach Roberto Martinez declared there was "nothing to worry about". "He's very strong, he just had a dead leg towards the end of the match." ""I really enjoyed his performance. He was sharp and strong, he was majestic," he told reporters.

Hazard's brother, Belgium teammate Thorgan, told Belgian newspaper SudPresse: "It was a little knock. He'll be fine. I have to say sorry as it was on one of my passes that it happened."

Results

Belgium 4-1 Costa Rica

Senegal 2-0 South Korea

Japan 4-2 Paraguay

BRUSSELS: Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku shoots and scores a goal during the international friendly match between Belgium and Costa Rica at the King Baudouin Stadium.–AFP