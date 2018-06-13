Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of PPP leaders from Karachi division to discuss election strategy in the city at Bilawal House on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Rashid Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani, General Secretary Javed Nagori, Nabeel Gabol, Yousuf Baloch, Najmi Alam, Khalil Hoath, Karamullah Waqasi, Nadya Gabol, Nadir Gabol, Shakeel Chaudhry and others were present on the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the PPP chairman said that due to initiatives and efforts of last PPP government, peace has been restored in the city to a great extent. He said that people of Karachi will be exercising their right of franchise for the first time without any coercion and intimidation.

Bilawal said that the PPP will sweep general elections in Karachi as it has served the people of the city, who can more easily differentiate between anti-PPP propaganda and the services rendered by the party for the metropolis despite having lesser mandate from it.

He urged that the PPP leaders and workers from Karachi to step-up campaign and take the message of the party to every door in the city that we will transform it into a city of opportunities for all and sundry residing here.