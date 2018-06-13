Share:

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk said that they were firmly committed to holding free, fair and peaceful elections as per schedule.

He was talking to Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza who called on him Tuesday and discussed with him matters pertaining to forthcoming general elections.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the caretaker government was firmly committed to provide all possible assistance to the Election Commission towards holding free, fair and peaceful elections as per the schedule.

Justice(Retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza briefed the caretaker premier about the ongoing process of scrutiny of nomination papers and overall preparedness of the Election Commission for the upcoming general elections.

It was noted with satisfaction that the process of holding the July 25 elections was going on smoothly and both have agreed that timely holding of elections would be in the interest of all.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Prime Minister was given briefing on the performance of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination at Prime Minister’s Office. Minister for NHSR Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh, Secretary to Prime Minister, Secretary NHSR, DG Health and senior officers were present on the occasion.

Secretary National Health Services briefed the Prime Minister about the regulatory functions of the Ministry, especially after the 18th Amendment, in important areas such as drugs and biological, medical education, disease surveillance, stakeholders’ consultations, research in health related issues and serving as a repository for global commitments of the country.

He also highlighted the role of various attached departments of the Ministry and their contribution towards performing regulatory and coordination functions, policy formulation process and undertaking research work at the national level. The secretary also apprised the Prime Minister about the progress in achievement of the vertical programs that are being implemented across the country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the performance of the Ministry and emphasised the importance of coordination among the federal and provincial governments to ensure provision of quality health services and improved health outcomes. He also added that efforts shall be made to enhance the scope and quality of health services being provided to the general public.

ECP ORDERS REPLACING CHIEF SECYS, IGS

INP adds: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed the federal authorities to replace the chief secretaries and provincial police chiefs of all provinces.

The Commission has issued directives to the Establishment Division to appoint new Chief Secretaries as well as Inspector General of Police (IGPs) in the four provinces by Wednesday (today).

Following the appointment, they all are required to attend a meeting to be convened by the ECP on June 14.

