Rawalpindi-Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali has issued a showcause notice to a police officer for harassing a female citizen, informed sources on Tuesday.

The show-cause notice was served to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ahmed Nawaz who is posted at Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar, they added.

According to sources, a woman (SZ) appeared before SP Syed Ali and lodged a written complaint through her brother stating that an investigation officer, ASI Ahmed Nawaz, who had summoned her to the police station for inquiry in a case had harassed her. The woman, a resident of Tench Bhatta, complained that her husband is mentally sick whom she got admitted in hospital. On this, her sister-in-law Rehana Jabeen approached police and accused her of kidnapping her brother. ASI Ahmed Nawaz was appointed the investigation officer of the case who called her to the police station for inquiry. He then started making phone calls and harassing her. The lady complainant requested SP to initiate departmental action against ASI. On this, SP referred the matter to DSP Cannt Farhan Aslam directing him to hold inquiry into allegations.

DSP Farhan Aslam summoned both parties and questioned them. He also submitted his inquiry report to SP while declaring ASI Ahmed Nawaz guilty of harassing woman and recommended strict action against him. In a note, DSP also mentioned, “ASI Ahmed Nawaz is habitual and was previously involved in such shameful acts when he was appointed at PS Airport. DSP added the then CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi had removed him from service for harassing woman,” they said.

SP Syed Ali, in light of inquiry report, has issued showcause notice to ASI Ahmed Nawaz. SP Syed Ali told The Nation he had taken notice of the issue and served ASI with showcause notice. He said he would award major punishment to the police officer.