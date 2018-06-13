Share:

PPL supports NUST, Habib University

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has partnered with two leading universities, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad and Habib University (HU), Karachi to provide quality tertiary education to deserving and aspiring youth.

MD & CEO PPL Syed Wamiq Bokhari presented donation cheques of Rs 16.8 million jointly to Pro Rector Academics NUST Air Vice Marshall Dr Asif Raza and General Manager, University Advancement Office, NUST Maria Qadri and Rs.5 million to CEO HU Foundation (HUF) Parvez Ghias and CFO HUF Feroze Cawasji at PPL head office in the presence of their representatives and company officials. The MoU between PPL and NUST was also signed on the occasion.

The company’s grant of Rs 16.8 million to NUST will cover the expenses for training approximately 320 students, 160 each from Balochistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas, through a residential programme to prepare for NUST admission test under the mutual NUST-PPL Outreach Programme.

PPL’s donation of Rs 5 million to HU as endowed scholarship will support 5 deserving students under its Talent Outreach Promotion and Support Programme for one year whereby eligible students go through preparatory training for entrance test at HU and selected, deserving students’ tuition fees and other academic expenses are covered. Bokhari highlighted, “We at PPL remain committed to creating opportunities for underserved communities to acquire quality education and livelihood generation, especially for youth at the professional level to enable them to raise the profile of their families.”

NUST was established in 1991 as a prominent research-led university, offering graduate, post graduate and PhD studies in both sciences and social sciences. Established in 2014, HU, a not-for-profit institution, offers undergraduate programmes in Liberal Arts and Sciences through an intellectually-stimulating interdisciplinary curriculum to develop critically-conscious and ambitious graduates.