KARACHI - Sindh police have finalised Eidul Fitr security plan by deploying 29,826 police personnel across the province.

The police personnel will stationed at all the main Eid congregation places, mosques, imambargahs, shopping centres, bazaars, markets, parks, the seaside, important government and private buildings, offices, airport, railway stations and bus stands.

Directives have also been issued to ensure that cars, bikes and other vehicles are parked at a distance from the congregation places.

The police personnel are in addition to police commandos who have been deployed at sensitive areas in the city. Moreover, the paramilitary force – Rangers and Special Branch of Sindh police are closely coordinating the security measures.

A spokesman for the Sindh police said on Tuesday that the contingency plan was presented to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, Allah Dino Khowaja. “The process of the clearance and sweeping should be done before the Eidul Fitr prayers at all the main Eid congregation places, Masajids and Imambargahs,” IGP Sindh directed the police officials concerned while reviewing a contingency plan.

According to a report prepared by the police, a total number of 29,826 officers will be stationed around the province of Sindh as well including over 16,150 police officers and jawans would perform security duty for Karachi.

The west zone on the other hand will have 1652 Eid congregations with 5262 officials dispersed in the area; whereas the south will have 2588 officers for 857 congregations.

The east zone of the city will have a total of 1367 congregations for which 5336 officers have been consigned.

According to a report, a total of 16640 police officials and personnel will perform security duty at all the ranges of the Sindh police while the a total 3918 Eid congregations will be held at Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkar.

The spokesman said that the IGP reviewed the contingency plan for Karachi and other police ranges.

The IGP directed that police personnel in plain clothes be also deployed for security duty at public places as well as the places of worship, adding that patrolling, picketing and the process of reconnaissance should be strengthened. Proactive policing and intelligence sharing and collection should also be ensured.

Police officials concerned has also been asked to ensure coordination with the stake holders to keep peace and harmony during Eid days while the police would be deployed at all public places and relevant SHOs would be responsible to maintain peace in their respective jurisdictions.