Moscow-Moscow, which is located on the Moskva River in western Russia, is the nation’s cosmopolitan capital and one of the leading cities, which is going to host the FIFA World Cup 2018’s very important matches including opening ceremony, inaugural match and the final.

In all, Moscow will host 12 matches. The grand opening ceremony will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at the famous Luzhniki Stadium followed by the inaugural match between the hosts Russia and Saudia Arabia. The stadium will see the teams fighting for top honours in the round-of-16 matches, then it will host one semifinal and then the grand finale of the World Cup. Another city’s venue, Spartak Stadium, will host four group-stage matches and one of the round-of-16 fixtures.

Football fever can be seen everywhere in Moscow as everyone is talking about the FIFA World Cup 2018. Despite the Russians’ grim chances of moving ahead easily in their group, the people of host nation are crazy about football and also welcoming the visitors and guests very warmly.

The entire city is presenting the bridal look as everything has been embellished well at different areas especially suburbs of the stadiums. Moscow’s lined-up trees, markets, stations, trains and everything are well decorated and the city is illuminating and welcoming everyone in a trend-setting way. The Moscovites have re-established the city in such a way that it shows they are keen to show the world their breathtakingly beautiful city along with the world’s mega event’s enthralling games.

"FIFA World Cup means people from all over the world will converge here. They will stay here and know about Russia and go back with a different image. The perception will change and the spectators will see it in a different light," a local said, just a day before the commencement of the World Cup.

A great number of journalists from across the globe have arrived here to cover the one-month extravaganza, while many are waiting for their turn and soon, they will be here. The most interesting thing is that, many journalists (writers or photographers) are from the countries, which are not even part of the tournament, but their passion for football has brought them here for the coverage of the mega event.

The spirit of the hosts is very high as even their national team’s recent failures in warm-up matches have failed to dampen their spirit and they are going to conduct the tournament smoothly and successfully.

The security is also high alert as hulking security guards can be seen on every corner while the locals are also showing their hospitality and help with their smiles.

Despite having some of the world's costliest hotels, the enigmatic city has opened itself for the travellers from across the world and they are accommodating the guests very warmly.

A light show is organised everyday near the famous Red Square. There are football and World Cup-themed hoardings on buildings and tournament branding can be seen in front of Manege museum. Moscow is all set to host the World Cup and hopefully, they will host it in a befitting manner and also impress the world with their hospitality, love and care.

