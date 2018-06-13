Event good precedent for Pakistan, India: Shehbaz

Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said the Singapore Summit between US and North Korea should set a good precedent for Pakistan and India to follow.

Welcoming the US-North Korea Summit, he said ever since the start of the Korean War, the two nations have been at odds with one another; both threatening to use military force with their nuclear arsenals facing each other.

Shehbaz stated if the US and North Korea can return from the brink of a nuclear conflict, why not Pakistan and India can do the same, beginning with a dialogue on Kashmir whose heroic people have resisted and rejected the Indian occupation.

With the example of Korea, where peace dialogues have succeeded in achieving a major breakthrough, Shehbaz said it is time that a comprehensive peace talk should be held for peace in this region too.

He also sought the resumption of dialogue between Pakistan and India over Kashmir, so that the long-festering dispute is resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.

He urged the international community to focus on the peace process in Afghanistan. He also welcomed the initiatives for ceasefire in Afghanistan during Eidul Fitr, by the Afghan government and Taliban. Terming it a positive first step towards promoting an Afghan-led & Afghan-owned peace process, the PML-N chief said the PML-N government had played a pivotal role in initiating steps for peace in Afghanistan, including hosting the first-ever direct, face-to-face talks between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban in Murree in July 2015.

