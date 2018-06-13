Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday claimed to have apprehended former secretary of Sindh government over the charges of illegal conversion of industrial land to residential purpose land.

The accused Ghulam Mustafa Phull, former Secretary Land Utilisation Department, government of Sindh consequent upon the recall, rejection of bail by the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Karachi registry. According to NAB Karachi spokesperson, his bail was cancelled along with two other accused persons, namely Abu Bakar Dawood and Abdul Aziz Dawood both private persons however, Ghulam Mustafa Phul had escaped the premises of High Court of Sindh on 31st May 2018.

The spokesperson further said that the accused were wanted in a reference under trial in Accountability Court Karachi which was filed on the charges of illegal conversion of 70 acres industrial land to residential or commercial purpose land situated in Deh Phihai in Korangi, Karachi. He added that the accused Ghulam Mustafa had illegally approved such conversion of purpose of land under question in the year 2011 in his capacity as Secretary LU, which was in violation of law and rules. The arrested accused will be produced before the Accountability Court tomorrow for judicial remand, the spokesperson added.