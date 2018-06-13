Share:

SARGODHA:- Defunct outfit Jamaatud Dawa head Hafiz Saeed’s son Hafiz Talha Saeed filed his nomination papers for NA-91 Sargodha. Hafiz Saeed on Monday reached at District Returning Office along with a number of supporters, and submitted his nomination papers to for the seat of National Assembly from the constituency of NA 91 of his ancestral area. It is to remember that Hafiz Saeed hails from Tehsil Sillanwali of district Sargodha. At that occasion, Hafiz Talha Saeed said that he joined politics with the manifesto of the ideology of Pakistan and would unite everyone on the basis of that ideology and also unveil all the conspiracies against the country.

