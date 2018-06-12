Share:

LAHORE-Danish Taimoor is a reluctant star. With the ability to swing quirky fashion and a series of intelligent film choices, the erudite actor is an organic choice for leading directors in the Pakistan film industry. His ability to transform himself is unique. He pours himself into a character, any character, by mining the most complex emotions. It’s difficult to take your eyes off him, even for a moment, when he’s on screen. In a brief encounter with The Nation, he talks about his upcoming film Wajood, which is set to release on Eid-ul-Fitr. Following are excerpts from his interview. About his role in Wajood, Danish says, “The name of my character in the film is Faizan, who’s a pilot by profession, a decent guy and a loyal husband. Though there are some plot twists and all I’ll say is: everything is not as it seems at the surface.”

Every actor claims his next role is different. When asked to justify his claim, Danish says, “I believe in proving rather than claiming. I have put all my effort into the film and now let the audience decide for themselves.” When asked why do you think Wajood will do well in cinemas, the Wrong Number actor says, “I won’t say it will definitely bring out the desired results, but we have tried our best to make a good entertaining film. It all depends on viewers now; one can never predict the audience.” About his experience of working with Javed Sheikh, Danish says he is a great director, his knowledge of cinema, entertainment, music, and engaging the audience is on another level. He says it was one of the best working experiences he ever had. “I just want to increase number of cinemas in the country. I’m mature, candid and believe in integrity. I work hard every day to improve myself and my skills,” Danish says. About upcoming projects, Danish says, “I’ve signed a movie, which will be on the floors in August.”