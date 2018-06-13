Share:

LAHORE - A special Iftar evening with the children of SOS Village was held at Fortress Square Mall.

This was followed by a round of activities with the children that included games and fun tour of space city where the kids enjoyed 3D rides and video games. The event was attended by socialites, media personalities and people from different walks of life.

The Iftar was organized by management of the Fortress Square to depict their support and embracement of the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan. With the motto to spread happiness the purpose of the event was to help bring a smile and make these children feel special and hence the name “Share a Smile”.

SOS Children's Villages Pakistan President Souriya Anwar said, “The orphans in our society are the responsibility of all of us, our aim is to make sure that they get a fair chance in life, to ensure that they too are loved and valued and enable them to become a productive citizen.”

Fortress Square Mall Marketing Head Haseeb Khan said: “Corporate social responsibility (CSR) has always been an integral part of our organisation and it is indeed an immense pleasure to have the children visit our mall and spend a fun filled day. Our entire team was pleased to see the sheer joy and excitement on the faces of the children, which encouraged us to continue to do our bit towards their help and care, not only during the holy month of Ramadan but throughout the year.”