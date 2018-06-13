Share:

Returning officers start scrutiny of nomination papers

Returning Officers on Tuesday started scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates for contesting general elections from 14 National Assembly and 30 Provincial Assembly seats from Lahore. After scrutiny of papers, RO cleared Barabi Party Chairman Jawad Ahmed for contesting polls from NA-131, Jamhooori Watan Party candidate Mian Rashad from NA-132, PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar from NA-128, Khawaja Ahmed Hasan and Sohail Zia Butt from NA-130. ROs also cleared PPP’s Hafiz Zeshan Sarwar and PML-N’s Shafqat Hussain for contesting elections from PP-166, PPP’s Khurram Manzoor from PP-167, PML-N’s Ramzan Siddiq Bhatti from PP-166 and PP-168, Nijash Bokhari from PP-151 and Hafiz Ameer-ul-Islam from PP-157. On objection, RO allowed PML-N’s Muhammad Kashif to submit details of assets till June 18. RO asked PML-N’s candidate from PP-156 Khadim Hussain to tender resignation from Chairman Union Council slot till today (Wednesday). He made it clear that nomination papers would be rejected on failure to submit resignation as no local body representative could contest poll. RO asked Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Mushtaq and Nawaz Awan to remove objections till June 14 for contesting elections from PP-164. ROs rejected nomination of candidate from PP-154 Maryam Azhar, Ghulam Muhammad from PP-164 and Muhammad Ayyaz from PP-149.–Staff Reporter

‘From Death To Life’ published

The book carries a number of incidents in which well-known and ordinary people belonging to various walks of life had encounters with death and then God gave them new lives. The book has two parts: the first part deals with second life, dreams, souls and supernatural things. The second part contains the below-mentioned incidents. Rehmat Shah Afridi was sentenced to death in a drugs case. The billionaire Afridi nearly died from hunger during jihad in Indian-occupied Kashmir. An attempt was made during military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s rule to gas General Zia-ud-Din Butt during his days in jail. Salim Bukhari continued to walk on foot for hours during a missile attack in Iran. Colonel Kamal fell into a heap of ice in Siachen and Dr Arifa Subah Khan remained buried in an ice pond for two hours in Norway. Many other such incidents, which are true, have been included in the book. Fazal Hussain Awan is author of the book and Muaaz Hashmi is the publisher. The book has been published by Dua Publications, Alhamd Market (042-37233585) and it is now available in the market.–Staff Reporter

PHC seals four illegal rehabilitation centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday sealed four illegal drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres and closed down 26 quacks’ outlets. According to details, the PHC teams had conducted raids on seven treatment centres in the city. They sealed Addiction Recovery Centre after examining and handing over 13 patients to their relatives. The Centre was being run without registration from the Commission and the requisite human resource and facilities, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff and the emergency cover. The Pak Clinic, Bridge Rehab and Psychiatric Services and Panah Clinic were also closed down for poor facilities and functioning without registration. The Shaafi Rehab Centre was issued show-cause, and stopped from admitting new patients. Also, in its continued action on quacks, the Commission sealed another 26 premises of quacks in Lahore and Sheikhupura. Out of these, 17 outlets were sealed in the city, while nine in Sheikhupura. The closed down in Lahore were: Zaheer Dawakhana, Al-Kausar Medical Store and Clinic, Rana Arshad Jarrah, Javaid Clinic, Al-Madina Homoeopathic Clinic, Al-Wahab Dawakhana, Fayyaz Clinic, Al-Khidmat Dawakhana, Madni Welfare Clinic, Muhammad Haroon Dawakhana, National Clinical Lab, Amjad Clinic, Sabri Clinic, Pakistan Medicose, New Markaz Al-Shifa and Zaman Dental Lab. As per the data, out of the 94 visited centres, 22 had closed their quackery outlets.–Staff Reporter