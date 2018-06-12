Share:

CTP chalk out traffic plan for Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) have chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Talking to APP, CTP spokesman informed that two Deputy Superintendents of Police, 41 Inspectors, 507 Warden Officers and 137 Traffic Assistants would perform field duties to regular city traffic on Chand Raat.

Under the traffic plan, enhanced number of Traffic Wardens would be deployed in main city areas aimed atavoiding traffic mess on Chand Raat and during Eid-ul-fitr prayers.

A control room has been set up at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation, he added.

According to Acting Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Bilal Iftikhar, all out efforts would be made to control traffic on city roads especially on Chand Raat.

He said that one-wheelers would be dealt in accordance with the law.

Traffic wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.

He urged the citizens particularly parents to play their role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving are the main causes for fatal accidents.

All the traffic officers and wardens have also been directed to remain present at their duty points so that no traffic jam could be witnessed, he added.

The CTO told that all out efforts are being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users.

In view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements have been made, he said adding, parking of vehicles near Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places will not be allowed.

Traffic police officers have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles. Strict action in accordance with the law wouldbe taken against illegal parking, without number plate vehicles and those having tinted glasses, he added.–APP

Women protest water shortage in Cantt areas

RAWALPINDI: Dozens of female residents of Cantonment areas on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration at the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board for shortage of water in the populated area for the last one month.

They also chanted slogans against the RCB officials and tried to storm into office of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO). However, the security guards and officials locked the doors of offices from inside to avoid wrath of female protestors.

Later on, the officials managed to flee from their offices without holding meeting with protestors.

According to details, dozens of women from Tench Bhatta and Chungi Number 22 gathered at the RCB offices and staged a protest demonstration but the senior officials of the cantonment board did not pay attention to their problems and left the offices without holding meeting with them.

“We are getting after four days for 15 minutes to half and hour. However, we are filling water from adjoining area of army’s residential colony,” a resident Shaheen Bibi added.–Staff Report

She said that the water supply system of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board was faulty as the tube-well operators are charging money to supply water to specific areas. She said that there was a dire need to supply water on daily basis to all the residents without any prejudices.

Shazia Hareem, a resident of 22 No Chungi, said that the water shortage forced the women to come out from the houses to stage a protest in the offices of the RCB but the officials failed to register the complaints and refused to resolve the issue.

She said that the people were paying all the taxes but the facilities had been provided to those who did not pay property tax and other taxes to the RCB as they belonged to the privileged class.