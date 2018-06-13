Share:

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's daughter and son in law made at least $82 million in outside income while serving as senior White House advisers last year thanks to investment deals from companies they had previously led, news reports have revealed. Ivanka Trump reported $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, as well as more than $2 million in severance pay from the Trump Organization, the Washington Post said, citing financial disclosure forms released Monday.