Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday expressed severe concerns over increasing numbers of street crimes and robberies in the city and demanded of the law enforcement agencies to protect life and property of the citizens.

In a statement issued here, the JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that the citizens face mental agony as the robbers once again got free hands.

“The robbers started looting those who go out for Eid shopping, snatching their cash and mobile phones but the police have become a silent spectator. The increase in street crimes is ineligibility of the government and the police,” he added.

The JI chief said that the Karachiites are already down in the dumps due to unavailability of water and electricity and now this lawlessness had added their miseries.

He said that after the targeted operation, there was some sort of improvement was witnessed in law and order situation but now the robbers and street criminals once again surfaced on the scene. Due to this lawlessness, the common man faces insecurity as well as business community were facing hardship.

Speaking on the alleged lethargy of police in making strong cases against the arrested criminals, Naeem said that the police use to make weaker cases against the criminals who eventually get acquittal owing to feeble cases.

The JI demanded of the law enforcement agencies to take effective measures for taking the street criminals and robbers to task so that the citizens could prepare for Eid without any fear.