LALAMUSA:- Kharian Municipal Committee in its annual budget session approved annual budget amounting to over Rs128 million.

The house earmarked Rs105m for carrying out various new and ongoing development projects. The session was attended by Chairman Sh Hafeez, Ch Sultan Ahmed, Ch Asfund Asghar, Saqib Basheer Advocate, Malik Javaid Iqbal, Zafar Majeed, Abdul Qayum Bhatti, Malik Akhtar Mehmood Awan, Waqas Majeed, Sadia Ghuman, Saad Butt and Riasat Ali.

Lalamusa Muncilcommittee, the one and only civic body ruled by PPP in Punjab, has failed provide civic amenities for the people who with high hopes and desires have made PPP candidates successful and they reached MC. However, he added, they paid heavy amounts in the shape of different taxes to MC but the civic body did not provide its citizens with basic facilities such as cleanliness, water supply, streetlights, cleanliness of roads and streets. He said the overflowing drains and foul smell emitting from them has made the life of citizens very miserable. Due to poor sanitation system the people throw garbage at open places or corners of streets presenting ugly look. They urged the MC authorities to pay attention towards their liabilities rather than lip service. The citizen here claimed that the problems had been brought to the notice of MC authorities several times but no action has been taken in this regard.