KASUR:- Changa Manga police claimed to have unearthed a distillery and nabbed a man with 50 litres of liquor here the other day.

A police team, led by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shaukat Ali, conducted a raid in Mauza Chak 33. They arrested moonshiner Qasim and seized 50 litres of liquor.

They put the suspect behind bars and registered a case against him.