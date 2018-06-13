Share:

LAHORE - Unidentified motorcyclists on Tuesday held up a car-rider at gunpoint in Iqbal Town police precincts and fled away after snatching Rs2.5 million, police sources claimed.

The road robbery took place in broad daylight near Dubai Chowk in Iqbal Town. The victim was identified by police as Zia Rashid, brother of PTI leader and former Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmood Rashid.

Zia Rashid was coming back after withdrawing the cash from a local bank when two gunmen stopped his vehicle on the busy road. The bandits held up the man at gunpoint and fled after collecting cash. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The police were investigating the incident.

Three suspects arrested by NAB

The national accountability bureau on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three suspects involved in different corruption cases. A spokesman for the anti-graft body identified the suspects as Muhammad Gulzar, Imran Maqsood and Malik Amjad Sadheer. They were taken into custody by NAB officials from different areas of Lahore. The accused are involved in fabrication of documents and cheating public at large, the spokesman said. According to the spokesman, they had enough evidences to prove that all the accused in connivance with each other had obtained illegal monitory benefits through fraudulent activities including the use of fake NAB letters and NOCs.

They were arrested in execution of warrant of arrests which were authorized by DG NAB. During the inquiry, it was learnt that the accused persons had gained pecuniary advantages by preparing false, forged and fabricated documents and agreements in respect of various plots of DHA Lahore and other numerous private housing societies.

The suspects were produced before the Accountability Court on Tuesday. The court handed over the accused to NAB authority on physical remand till June 25.

ASHRAF JAVED