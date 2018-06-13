Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar paid a detailed visit of city parks along with chairman of parks committee Khurram Farhan and concerned officers and gave necessary directives for bringing improvement in recreation facilities while inspecting the condition of parks.

He went to Hill Park, Jheel Park and North Karachi and Malir Park to review their conditions on Tuesday. On this occasion, he said that the development works in different parks underway and their renovation and improvement works will be completed in next two months.

He said large scale tree plantation will also be done in these parks along with addition of more greenery.

The mayor said that no one will be allowed to grab land of parks and playground and all such recreation facilities will be restored in accordance to their original plan.

He said healthy society can only be ensured with more and more parks and recreation places in and around the residence of citizens where they could spend some time with their family members and get themselves refreshed.

Wasim said that the KMC implemented the orders about removal of encroachments from parks and playgrounds and many such encroachments have been removed from city parks. This process will continue in the interest of this city and its citizens.

He said that besides restoring available land for parks and playgrounds more parks will also be developed to provide better recreation facilities to people in different areas of Karachi.