Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Counter Terrorism Authority on Tuesday briefed Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan on the newly devised National Internal Security Policy of the federal government.

The caretaker interior minister got the briefing during his first visit to the NACTA Islamabad.

National Coordinator NACTA Ihsan Ghani also briefed the caretaker minister about the functions of the authority. He also briefed him about the authority’s initiatives regarding mainstreaming of religious seminaries and choking of terror-financing.

The NACTA officer also gave a detailed briefing on the implementation of 20-point National Action Plan on counter-terrorism. The caretaker interior minister was told that there was a considerable decrease in the incidents of terrorism in the recent past.