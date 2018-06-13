Share:

KARACHI - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Saadia Rizvi paid surprise visit of Dr Ruth Pfau Hospital and expressed her satisfaction and pleasure over the overall condition of the hospital including attendance of staff, cleanliness and delivery of services on Tuesday.

The minister visited the several sections of the hospital and talked with patients and their attendants about the services and facilities provided by the authorities.

Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Tousif Ahmed briefed the minister regarding the services and facilities provided by the hospital.

He informed that civil hospital Karachi is equipped with all latest technologies as compare to any private hospital and all such services and facilities are free of cost for people.

Dr Saadia also went through waste disposal unit and cherished the staff for their work. She appreciated the management and the skills of Dr Tousif Ahmed for their efficiency on duty.

The minister also inquired the issues related to staff and doctors specially their routine shifts or timing and directed the concern authorities to resolve these issues on priority basis and submit the report.

She informed that surprises visits will continue in future as well including health facilities of interior Sindh.

All officers and officials are directed to maintain discipline and ensure punctuality no excuses will be acceptable in this regard.