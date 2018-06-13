Share:

KARACHI - Caretaker Minister for Information and Archives Jameel Yusuf paid surprise visit of Information Department offices at Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday and expressed annoyance on the absence of officials including senior grade officers.

He has directed Information Director General Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh to take stern action and issue explanation as per service rules.

The minister went around various directorate of Information Department and observed Directors of publication, advertisement, film, press and adman & accounts including most of lower staff were absent or not turned to their offices till his visit.

While Director R&R Saleem Qureshi and Director Legal Aslam Pervaiz Jatoi were also present in their offices.

On the occasion, the minister said that Information Department was key organ of the provincial government; however, he observed that there is no working environment and dearth of facilities. He directed DG information to submit detailed report of all directorates and also maintain discipline and ensure punctuality of officials. He directed to follow the bio metric system so as to ensure the punctuality of officials without any delay. The minister has further observed that unnecessary lights and air conditioners were on without purpose, he directed that to ensure and save the energy consumption and other machineries in a proper manner, he added.

On the occasion, Director R& R Saleem Ahmed Qureshi and Director Legal Aslam Pervaiz Jatoi briefed the minister regarding the functions and working of their respective directorates i.e. research and reference and legal.