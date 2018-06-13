Share:

MULTAN - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that the revival of MMA is a guarantee to national security and secular powers are afraid of alliance of religious parties.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said that only MMA could offer solution to problems being faced by the poor people of Pakistan. He declared that the MMA would get the nation and country rid of American slavery and its candidates would win the election from across the country.

He warned that the seculars and liberals had jeopardized the Islamic identity of Pakistan and the only way to get rid of anti-religion powers is to bring religious people forth. He said that although Pakistan was created in the name of Islam, it still has laws made by the British.

He hoped that the decision of religious parties to contest election from one platform would prove the beginning of a change in the country. He asked nation to reject all those seculars and anti-religion people, who fleeced the country and nation for the last 70 years. He warned that the foundations of Pakistan were being dug and young general was being pushed into a quagmire by promoting obscenity in the society.

He asserted that the enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa was imperative to ensure national security. He asked people to give one chance to honest and God fearing leadership in 2018 election. He claimed that 85 per cent youth of the country wanted enforcement of Islamic code in the country. He said that the country could not be left at the mercy of thugs, thieves and looters of national wealth and the time had come to clear the society of this trash.