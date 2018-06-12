Share:

Islamabad-National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) is organising an essay competition on Road Safety Education for children in which students below the age of 18 years can take part across the country.

Talking to APP, NH&MP spokesman Imran Abbas said the essay competition will be based on Urdu and English languages and the total words should be between 1,000 to 1,200 words.

Those attaining first, second and third positions in the competition will be given Rs30,000, Rs20,000 and Rs10,000 award money respectively, he added.

The essay can be sent through email address (operationsm2north@gmail.com) before June 30, including personal data and an attested copy of B-Form.

Abbas said the main aim of this competition is to impart traffic rules’ knowledge in the younger generation so that they could become law abiding citizens and help reduce the increasing number of road traffic accidents.