Share:

LAHORE - A group of PML-N women activists held a protest at the party’s central office here yesterday against ignoring their names for reserved seats despite the fact they had decades-long services and affiliation with the party.

The angry women workers said that the party leadership promised them tickets for the assembly but at the eleventh hour they were overlooked and instead favourites and relatives were put in the priority list sent to the Election Commission for the reserved seats.

The PML-N women workers included Sumera Amjad, Zarqa Naseem, Saira Bano, Kishwar Bajwa, Rahat Shaukat, Perveen Nishtar, Zubeda Bhatti, Munawar Qadri and Tanvir Ch all lamented the party attitude towards them.

Some of them said that they had been rendering services to the party over the last three decades during which they suffered jail during Musharraf regime and spent huge money for the party.

The workers said that they spoiled their domestic life and ruined future of their children for the sake of party but in the end they have been shown the door about the award of ticket.

They reminded about the door to door campaign held for the election of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in the by-election in NA-120 Lahore and providing food to the party workers in rallies from their own pocket.

They said that they rendered service to party but in the end they were not considered for priority list.

They have been greatly disappointed by the party decision and were thinking something other for our future political course.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson, Marriyam Aurengzeb has said that the party acknowledged services and sacrifices of the women workers whose problems will be addressed.

The party will take the women workers along, she added.