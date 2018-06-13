Share:

MULTAN - PIT Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the PPP is out of political game in Punjab while the lion has turned into a goat, asserting the country is all set to witness a new change.

Talking to the journalists here on Tuesday, Qureshi said that the nation was highly disappointed with the PPP and PML-N and now looking towards Imran Khan who is striving hard for bringing change in the country.

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer always made intentional attempts to prolong the proceedings of the case as he used delaying tactics. He maintained that finally Sharif’s lawyer fled from the court. He said that the court and JIT gave multiple chances to Nawaz Sharif to defend himself but he possessed nothing to present before the court. He said that Nawaz Sharif would have to face punishment for his corruption despite his delaying tactics. He said that the nation expects an early decision of cases of Nawaz Sharif.

Referring to rift in PTI on ticket allotment, he said that PTI is a democratic party and differences are likely to surface in democratic process. He claimed that the parliamentary board allotted tickets after pondering over each case individually. He said that the workers are the most precious asset to the party and PTI achieved its current status due to the struggle of its workers.

He asked PTI workers to get ready for coming days. “I am seeing the environment of a change in the country. We’ll reconcile with our annoyed workers and bring change in the society,” he added. He said that Imran Khan finally did whatever he said. “The opponents used to claim that he could not build cancer hospital but he did it. He established NAML University in remote area of Mianwali. We’ll implement our first 100 day agenda after coming into power too,” he claimed. He appealed to all Pakistanis to shun their differences and vote for bat on July 25 for creating a new Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the PTI vice chairman said that the PTI received over 4,000 ticket applications for the upcoming elections and the party leadership worked day and night for six consecutive days to decide the candidates.

Talking to the media here, he said that every applicant could not be issued ticket and therefore scrutiny had to be done which was a difficult task. He said that tickets for majority constituencies had been issued while considerations were still underway for constituencies and NA-154 was among those constituencies. “The tickets for NA-154 and all other pending constituencies will be issued soon,” he declared. He said that although all political parties had sought applications for tickets, the rush in PTI was higher. He added that unhappy faces on denial of tickets could be spotted in all political parties.

He disclosed that a committee had been constituted to reconcile with old friends of PTI as they were very precious for the party. He said that the PTI was the most popular party of Pakistan and it was the party which was not imposed on the people rather it was the party of common people. He said that all members of PTI were allowed to express their opinion. “We don’t have Zardari or Nawaz system where no one is allowed to speak. Here all speak along with Imran Khan,” he added. He said that the people wanted to see Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

He claimed that the PTI would form governments in Center and Punjab besides KPK after current election. He added that the PTI would break the jinx in Punjab and introduce a solid local government system after coming into power. He said that the PTI would confront PML-N and PPP on their corruption and unveil their real face before the people.

He said that the PML-N had claimed to end loadshedding before 2018 but now where had they disappeared. He said that the water crisis was worsening in the country and it could become a source of contention between the provinces. He said that the PTI wanted such a dam on which all components of the federation had consensus.

Answering a question, he said that Imran Khan had gone to Saudi Arab for Umrah and his visit had no political intent. To another query, he said that the PTI wants seat adjustment in Sindh and the same could take place in Balochistan.