PTM cancels meeting after jirga talks

PESHAWAR - An agreement has been reached between the Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and a representative jirga of tribal elders, where the former agreed to stop anti-state and anti-Pakistan army propaganda on social media.

According to sources, both the sides held successful dialogue at the residence of ex-MNA Shah Gul Afridi in Hayatabad area of Peshawar.

Details reveal that the PTM has agreed to cancel its meeting scheduled to be held at Razmak on the third day of Eid and pledged to avoid any propaganda against the state and Pakistan Army on social media.

The jirga and PTM have also agreed to meet again on June 22, 2018.

The jirga was represented by Malik Khan Marjan, Ajmal Wazir, former provincial minister Shah Farman. The PTM was represented by Mohsin Dad while Ali Wazir participated in the meeting through telephone as he was not in the town.

Later, addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, the jirga and PTM members said that the dialogues remained successful after it has been decided to cancel the PTM meeting scheduled to be held in Razmak on the third day of Eid.

They said that there will be no more propaganda against the state and Pakistan Army on social media onwards.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier on February 08, a meeting of PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dad was also held with DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor Bajwa in which Pashteen presented his demands.

They also met with GOCs of North and South Waziristan and issues including Watan Cards, check posts, mine clearance and other issues were also resolved on the occasion.

