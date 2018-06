Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved

development scheme of irrigation sector with an estimated cost of 332,246.00 million rupees. The scheme was approved in the 74th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. The approved development scheme is: Implementation of National Flood Protection Plan-IV

(NFPP-IV) (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs 332,246.00 million.