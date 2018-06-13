Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Energy Syed Ali Zafar has said that that the issue of payments by power sector against fuel/LNG supplies needs to be resolved so that uninterrupted electricity supply may be ensured in the country.

He expressed these view during his first visit to the Petroleum Division. The minister held meetings with senior officials of the Division. A comprehensive briefing was made by Sikandar Sultan Raja, the secretary petroleum, about overall functioning of Petroleum Division, overall performance and operations as well as challenges and issues faced by petroleum sector. The briefing was also attended by additional secretary, joint secretaries and director generals along with chief executive officers of public sector entities in petroleum sector.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over smooth functioning of the sector and advised the secretary petroleum to keep him abreast on all important matters.

The minister desired for separate presentation by all Wings/Directorates of Petroleum Division as well as the organisations working under auspices of the Division, during the week immediately preceding the Eid holidays.

The minister also indicated to hold a joint meeting of Petroleum and Power Divisions to ensure the functioning and performance of Ministry of Energy in a coordinated matter. He expressed that issues of demand of LNG and furnace oil especially for power sector need to be coordinated and that the issue of payments by power sector against fuel/LNG supplies needs to be resolved.

He also advised to identify the issues of Petroleum Division and the same may be submitted to him for workable solutions. The minister also expressed his desire to formulate well considered recommendations on all important policy and administrative matters pertaining to energy sector for consideration of the next elected government. The minister also assured his maximum support to all functionaries of Petroleum Division for addressing their issues.