KARACHI - Armed robbers gunned down a man and injured daughter upon resistance during a robbery attempt here Monday-Tuesday midnight.

Polie said that a man Sharafat, butcher by profession left house at 02AM to purchase cattle from Manghopir cattle market when five robbers sitting in ambush in street outside intercepted him. The butcher held one robber and his accomplices to free their cohort opened straight fire killing Sharafat. Hearing the noise, daughter of Sharafat also came out and robbers opened fire at her injuring her also.

The robbers fled the scene of the crime leaving behind their motorcycle. The body and injured girl were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the motorcycle and after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.