Rawalpindi-Robbers barged into a bank at the Haider Road Saddar within the limits of Police Station Cantt and looted over Rs0.8 million and gold ornaments, sources informed The Nation on Tuesday.

Sources said that the robbers arrived at the Punjab Provincial Co-operative Bank Limited Rawalpindi, Saddar Branch at wee hours. They terrorised the security guards. They said the robbers also tied a security guard and gave some intoxicated stuff to other guard, which made him unconscious. They said the robbers cut the bank lockers with cutters and decamped with cash Rs8,00,000 and gold ornaments weighing many kilo grams, sources added. The security guards alerted the bank manager in the morning about the robbery, who immediately called police, they said.

Police inspected the crime scene and collected evidence besides obtaining CCTV footage to identify the robbers.

A case has been registered against robbers and the security guards under sections 457/380/337-i on the complaint of bank manager, they said. A heavy contingent of police headed by Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali visited the crime scene and collected evidences.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali, however, when contacted for his comments, confirmed the bank robbery. He said police held two security guards and begun investigation after filing a case against them. He said the bank manager Rizwan Ali in his written application told the police that unknown robbers mugged cash and gold from the bank by breaking locks and lockers. The complainant mentioned that he was informed by the cashier about the robbery.

The bank manager accused two security guards Shaukat and Zia ul Islam who were arrested by police. “We have also obtained CCTV footage and finger prints from the bank and are trying to trace the fleeing robbers,” he said. He pledged to arrest the robbers soon.