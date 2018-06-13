Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) acquitted alleged facilitator in the Safoora Goth bus attack here on Tuesday.

At least 46 members of the Ismaili community, including women and children, were killed when gunmen attacked their bus near Safoora Goth in Karachi in May 2015.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in September 2015 arrested Khalid Yousuf Bari, a former engineer of the Pakistan International Airlines and member of a banned group, on charges of providing financial assistance to Saad Aziz, mastermind of the Safoora Bus carnage.

An anti-terrorism court had found Bari guilty of funding the Safoora Bus attack and sentenced him to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. Bari was ordered to pay a fine of Rs1 million. He had challenged the court’s verdict in the Sindh High Court.