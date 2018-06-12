Share:

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) on Tuesday warned the private educational institutions on withholding the results of the students on non-payment of summer vacations fee.



The ICT administration also directed the institutions to implement the court orders regarding collecting summer vacations fee in true letter and spirit.



The statement issued said that a meeting was summoned in the office of deputy of commissioner (ICT), wherein; owners / principals of all those Private Educational Institutions were called who were found violating the court order by withholding result and reports of students on account of non-payment of summer vacations fee by the parents and reports students.



The meeting was called to address the issue of withholding academic reports of students on account of non-payment of summer vacations fee by the parents and students, this meeting was also attended by chairman and member registration (PEIRA).



The statement said that Private Educational Institutions were warned that withholding of result cards and reports of students is a coercive measure on the part of these institutions and tantamount to violation of Islamabad High Court Order dated 18th May, 2018 Contempt of court.



The owners and principals of all those private educational institutes, who attended the meeting, agreed and assured the authority as well as Islamabad Administration that court order will be followed and result cards will be issued to students.

This meeting was held in the backdrop of Islamabad High Court Order dated 18th May 2018, wherein owners and management of Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) functioning with the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were directed, through Public Notices in leading National daily newspapers dated 20th May and 5th June, 2018, to restrain from receiving monthly tuition fee and other charges for summer vacations for the period from 1st June to 12th August 2018.

The institutions were further directed that the amount of fee already paid by the parents and guardians of students (if any) shall be adjusted against fee for the period after summer vacations.