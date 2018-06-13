Share:

LAHORE:- Police and other authorities would put in place special security measures to provide foolproof security for Eid-ul-Fitr in the provincial capital.

According to official sources, Additional police force, along with personnel of Dolphin and Police Response Unit, would perform security duties on Eid while police mobile vans, motorcycle squads, and others would also be on duty.

The policemen have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during the Eid days. They would keep patrolling the city parts and police in-charges of circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations, it said.

Special focus would be to ensure safety of human lives and properties and stopping incidents of theft and car-jacking during the Eid holidays. Security of bus stands, shopping malls, metro bus stations and other important points have also been enhanced.

As part of security measures, the police pickets would be set up at all entry and exit points of the city for checking of vehicles. Various police teams would conduct search and sweep operations in their areas.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has also put in

place special traffic measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads. Additional traffic staff including SPs, DSPs, inspectors, traffic wardens and constables would be deputed on all important thoroughfares, important markets, bazaars and other public places to facilitate motorists. The CTP has also launched a grand operation against professional beggars at traffic signals to ensure smooth traffic flow.

In this regard, a traffic response unit had been set up which was taking action against beggars at traffic signals and important thoroughfares in the city.