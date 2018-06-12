Share:

New York-Two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has announced her collaboration with HBO Sports for a documentary on student athlete, illuminating the complex rules of amateur athletics in America and showing how they affect uncompensated athletes and their families.

The film is co-directed by Trish Dalton (“Bordering on Treason”) with the production team spearheaded by NBA superstar and three-time world champion Le Bron James, one of today’s most socially responsible and community-minded athletes.

Directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton said, “We embedded in the world of men’s college basketball and football, capturing athletes’ hopes and dreams being shattered by the harsh reality of what it means to be a ‘student athlete’ in a billion-dollar industry.”

“This is an incredibly important story about the institutional denial of basic human rights for these student athletes,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of Spring Hill Entertainment.