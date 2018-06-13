Share:

LAHORE - Former MNA from Chaniot, Syed Inayat Ali Shah called on Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore on Tuesday and announced to join the PPP.

Senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Amir Fida Piracha, Syed Hassan Murtaza and Syed Ali Raza were present on the occasion.

Former President welcomed Syed Inayat into the party fold and expressed the hope that he would work hard to strengthen the party in the remote district.

Inayat said that PPP was his home and it was like returning home after rejoining the party.

Also, an eminent political figure from Sargodha Safdar Sahi called on Asif Ali Zardari and announced to join the PPP. He would be a PPP candidate from PP-78.