MIRPUR (AJK) - As a consequence of improved hydrological conditions and availability of water, the first unit of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project has started generating electricity, official sources said.

The T4 unit, which is in its reliability period now-a-days, has been providing 335MW of electricity to the national grid, which will be gradually increased to its maximum capacity of 470 MW, Wapda said in an official statement.

Though the unit was completed in April, it could not start electricity generation for non-availability of water in River Indus at Tarbela in the current year.

The second unit of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project has also been put into wet commissioning three days ago. This unit is scheduled to enter its reliability period in first week of July.

It is worth mentioning here that under the 1410 MW Tarbela 4thExtension Hydropower Project, three electric power generating units - each of them having capacity of 470 MW - have been installed at the Tunnel 4 of Tarbela Dam.

Tarbela 4th Extension is a component of least-cost energy generation plan being implemented by Wapda on priority to meet electricity requirements in the country and increase the ratio of hydroelectricity in the national grid to stabilise electricity tariff for the consumers. With completion of the project, generation capacity of the existing Tarbela Hydropower Station will increase to 4888 MW from the existing 3478 MW. Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project will provide 3.84 billion units of electricity for the national grid per annum.

Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs30 billion. The project will pay back its cost in just three years.

As a result of melting of snow on the upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state and increased flow of related rivers falling in the country’s largest AJK-based Mangla dam, the water level in the reservoir rose from the level of 1,107.10 feet on Monday as compared to 1104.05 feet recorded a day before, official sources said.

Minimum operating level of water in Mangla dam is 1050 feet with the maximum conservation level 1242 feet. Live storage capacity in the dam on Monday was reported as 0.450 MAF.MAF, the official sources told this correspondent.

The overall position of the river inflow and outflow at Mangla, Tarbela and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Monday as under:-

Indus at Tarbela: Inflow was 167,000 cusecs and outflow 100,500 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera, inflow was 89,300 cusecs and outflow 89,300 cusecs. Jhelum at Mangla: Inflow was 44,400 cusecs and outflow 20,000 cusecs. Chenab at Marala: Inflow was 59,900 cusecs and outflow 37,200 cusecs.

Jinnah Barrage: Inflow was 170800 cusecs and outflow 165800 cusecs. Chashma Barrage: Inflow was166500 cusecs and outflow 143000 cusecs. Taunsa Barrage: Inflow was 133200 cusecs and outflow 122500 cusecs. Panjnad Barrage: Inflow was 3400 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs. Guddu Barrage: Inflow was 64500 cusecs and outflow 55100 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage: Inflows was 42900 cusecs and outflow 14100. Kotri Barrage: Inflow was 6700 cusecs and outflow Nil.

Tarbela reservoir: Minimum operating level is 1386 feet, present level 1441.44 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage Monday was 1.069 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla reservoir: Minimum operating level was 1050 feet, present level 1107.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Monday 0.450 MAF. Chashma reservoir: Minimum operating level was 638.15 feet, present level 644.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage Monday 0.142 MAF.

The inflow and outflow of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flow of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 am.