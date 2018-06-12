Share:

135 years and three months will be the combined age of Oscar Tabarez and Fernando Santos if Uruguay and Portugal meet in the Round of 16 – the oldest combined age for two coaches in a World Cup game. The current record is the 133 years and nine months Greece’s Otto Rehhagel and Nigeria’s Lars Lagerback had between them at South Africa 2010.

45 years and five months is what Essam El-Hadary will be when Egypt begin their campaign against Uruguay. If he plays in Russia he will break Faryd Mondragon’s record (43 years and three days) to become the oldest player in World Cup history.

13 World Cup matches unbeaten – between a 4-2 loss to Hungary in the 1954 quarter-finals and a 3-1 defeat by the same team in the group stage in ’66 – is the World Cup record belonging to Brazil. Germany’s last loss was 1-0 to Spain in the 2010 semi-finals and they’ll begin Russia 2018 on an eight-match unbeaten streak in the tournament.

6 goals as captain is the World Cup record belonging to Diego Maradona. Argentina skipper Lionel Messi requires three to break his former coach’s milestone.

6 games unbeaten in the World Cup: that is the CONCACAF record Mexico recorded over USA 1994 and France 1998. Costa Rica, who didn’t lose any of their five matches at Brazil 2014, will equal it if they avoid defeat against Serbia and surpass it if they do the same against Brazil.

5 goals in three World Cups is what Thomas Muller is bidding to become the first player to register. The 28-year-old, fellow German Miroslav Klose and Peruvian Teofilo Cubillas are the only men to have scored more than four times in multiple editions of the tournament. Klose, on 16 overall, holds the record for the most World Cup goals, with Thomas Muller six shy.

5 World Cups is what Rafa Marquez will become the third man – and second Mexican – to play in if he makes an appearance in Russia. Antonio Carbajal and German legend Lothar Matthaus achieved the feat, while Gigi Buffon went to five World Cups but didn’t make an appearance at France 1998.

5 consecutive World Cup draws is the record Belgium set over 1998 and 2002. Costa Rica drew their last three outings at Brazil 2014.

4 World Cups is what Australia’s Tim Cahill, Mexico’s Rafa Marquez and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will have netted in if they find the target at Russia 2018. Uwe Seeler, Pele and Miroslav Klose are the only men to have scored in more than three instalments of the competition.

3 men will have won the World Cup as a player and a coach if Didier Deschamps leads France to glory. The former defensive midfielder, who captained his country to the title in 1998, would emulate Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer.