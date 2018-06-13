Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday hoped that the meeting between the United States and North Korean leaders will lead to lasting peace and stability.

Earlier in the day, unprecedented and surreal talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un culminated with declarations of a new friendship but just vague pledges of nuclear disarmament.

“We both want to do something. We both are going to do something. And we have developed a very special bond,” Trump said at the conclusion of the landmark summit. “People are going to be very impressed. People are going to be very happy.”

The document Trump and Kim signed said the North Korean leader “reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” In exchange, Trump agreed to “provide security guarantees” to North Korea.

Foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohamed Faisal said Pakistan welcomed the meeting between the leaders of the US and North Korea and hoped that it would lead to lasting peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan has consistently supported all efforts towards the peaceful settlement of the issues in the Korean peninsula,” he said. Pakistan, he said, also supported all recent Afghan efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Mushahid Hussain said that Trump and Un’s meeting was a positive step. “Pakistan Senate Foreign Affairs Committee welcomes historic summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, dialogue among equals the only path to peace; after Korea, Kashmir must get global attention, world’s oldest armistice, people denied their inalienable right to self-determination,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs and National Security Division Abdullah Hussain Haroon said that Pakistan recognized the role of the United Nations and its specialized agencies “as well as our partners in supporting child-related initiatives of the government of Pakistan.”

In a message on the World Day against Child Labour, he said “the World Day against Child Labour was significant in several respects at national and global levels as it is an important occasion to renew our shared commitment to promote and protect the rights of every child; to demonstrate our collective resolve to do everything necessary to eliminate child labour and to enhance international engagement and cooperation in this important filed.”

He said making a smooth transition from childhood to productive work for everyone was both essential and prudent. “This requires coordinated measures in the fields of education, nutrition, healthcare, vocational training, employment opportunities, and social protection. Such investments are key to a better future for our children and would constitute a net contribution to the realization of Sustainable Developments Goals,” he said.

Pakistan, Haroon said, was a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and ILO core Conventions relating to Child Labour: Minimum Age Convention (No.138) and Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention (No182).

“Our provinces have enacted substantive legislative and administrative measures with a focus on enforcement and to ensure that children are not forced into hazardous labour. Countering child labour is also among the priorities of Pakistan’s decent work country program for 2016-2020,” he said.

Haroon said apart from preventive measures, “our policy interventions seek to supplement labour rights by reforms in education policies. The federal and provincial governments are continuing to accord priority in terms of incentivizing school enrollment, provision of meals at school, and training teachers.”

He added: “We believe that children have their place in schools, not at workplaces. On this Day, I wish to reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the welfare and protection of all children of Pakistan.”