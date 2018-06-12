Share:

Before the Trump Kim Summit, rumours were that it was an arduous task to bring the two leaders on the same table. As Trump indicated earlier that he would meet Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader in May or early June, the meeting did take place yesterday in Singapore. In the exchange of ideas and thoughts, both leaders have agreed to the building of a permanent and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

However, the highlight of the summit was Kim’s reaffirmation of his firm and unwavering commitment to denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. In return, Trump is committed to providing security guarantees to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). If the two sides show maturity, then this summit can be a harbinger of a new epoch in US-DPRK bilateral relations. Moreover, the improved relations between the two parties will contribute to the peace of the peninsula as well as of the world.

Nevertheless, some issues need a thorough discussion. First, there are little details on what new commitments have been secured from Kim. Even, if Kim has reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearise the peninsula as the joint statement reads, for years we will not know if nuclear disarmament has taken place at all. The lack of details –on how the process of denuclearisation will materialise– will give room for doubts and in turn, blaming each other for failing the clauses of the agreements can hamper the spirit of the recently held summit.

Furthermore, the two leaders are not reliable at all. They do not follow political norms at all. We have already seen how Trump dismissed Iran nuclear deal only recently. Despite all the fears and paranoia, there is no harm in believing the commitments that both sides have made not only to improve bilateral ties but also to improve peace and order in the peninsula.